Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be spending their honeymoon in Paris… Prince George is 9 years old…

July 22, 2022

Cameraman Faints While Filming 50 Cent Horror Movie

50 Cent’s horror movie is so scary…one cameraman fainted while filming! The director of the film, Josh Stolberg, has indeed revealed that a member of the team had lost consciousness for thirty minutes after having shot a scene!

“Yuck, we shot a death scene last night and the cameraman was so sick he passed out and the camera crashed to the floor. We had to stop for thirty minutes. He’s better, but be prepared for some crazy stuff,” he said. tweeted.

Saw House should be released next year.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be spending their honeymoon in Paris

After a surprise wedding in Las Vegas, the couple formed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be spending their honeymoon in the most romantic city in the world, Paris. The newlyweds were indeed spotted dining at the Matignon on Thursday.

“They just happened like that. He looked like a typical American, except that he had a jacket and a tie, in this heat, “reveals a witness of the scene to People.

According to the publication, they arrived in the capital by private jet at Le Bourget airport.