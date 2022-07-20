Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to have found their cozy little nest

Just a year after their big reunion, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem ready to step up a gear by moving in together. Indeed, the two stars would have deposited a deposit for the purchase of a sumptuous villa located in the very upscale district of Bel-Air, in Los Angeles.

According to a real estate source interviewed by TMZ, the couple would have agreed to pay around 55 million dollars for this property of nearly 2,000 square meters put on the market at 65 million dollars by the Texas billionaire Todd Lemkin.

Soon the wedding?

At this price, the potential future cozy nest of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obviously offers all the comfort imaginable, with no less than 10 bedrooms, many bathrooms and kitchens, not to mention a cinema room and a gym. It goes without saying that the property, located in a very discreet enclave, also has a very nice garden with swimming pool offering a beautiful view of the city.

In any case, the place would be perfect to welcome the two stars and their respective tribes. If this transaction were to materialize, it would be proof that the Bennifers see their future together. Only one question will then remain: when is the wedding?