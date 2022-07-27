Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen in a Micromania store in Paris: “We let you imagine the reaction of our advisers” (video)

In the middle of their honeymoon in Paris, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed in a store… Micromania! A famous video game distribution chain. And the least we can say is that they did not go unnoticed.

While Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck continue their honeymoon in Paris, the couple agreed this July 25 a minute shopping at Micromania, the famous chain of video game stores. To make their purchases, the newlyweds chose the shop in the 17th arrondissement of Paris.

“I had almost finished my day, and now I raise my head. I then see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the store”told the media “Le Parisien” a student, seller in the shop, before adding: “It surprised me a little, but they remain customers like the others, just that it’s Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck…”.

The young man revealed to our colleagues on which products the two American stars had cracked: “They didn’t buy anything fancy, two Switch games, a Switch controller and the headphones. No console. It was mostly Ben Affleck who was looking for headphones, and the children who were watching”he thus reported.

The two lovers stayed about thirty minutes in the store according to him. What attract many curious in front of the shop. The couple’s exit was very noticeable, and required the intervention of bodyguards to lead them safely to their vehicle.