Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen in a video game store in the 17th arrondissement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, incognito in the streets of Paris. The star couple is on honeymoon in the French capital and goes on visits to major monuments and shopping afternoons. After a visit to the luxury department stores on the Champs-Élysées, they went, to the surprise of fans, to a video game store, Micromania, in the 17th arrondissement.

Yesterday, our store in Ternes (Paris) was surprised to have two very special customers: #BenAffleck and #JenniferLopez ! We let you imagine the reactions of our advisers (Source: https://t.co/g77pe0Q2Ic) pic.twitter.com/5H9sgGtXJN — Micromania-Zing (@Micromania_Fr) July 26, 2022

shopping for children

The video taken by fans as they left the store quickly made the rounds on social networks. Under the flashes of the cameras, we see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hand in hand, surrounded by their four children. He carries a large Micromania bag, well filled. Contacted by Europe 1, the brand did not wish to reveal what it contained.

But according to Gabriel, one of the store’s salespeople present yesterday, the two Hollywood stars came to buy video games and console accessories for their children, as any family would do: “It’s like all the people who come to this store, it’s more to really take a tour and take a look at everything there is. It was more the children who went around and especially Ben Affleck too. You have to be honest,” says the salesman, laughing.

“It was just amazing”

An attitude so relaxed that despite the paparazzi and the security service, Gabriel did not see them enter the shop. “It was even the customers who said to me ‘ah, but it’s not Ben Affleck behind you’. And it’s true that when I turned around, I was very surprised to see Ben Affleck with his wife suddenly and all his family in my store”, says Gabriel.

“I admit that stars of this magnitude that I watch on TV, like Jennifer Lopez, when I watched her first clips when I was ten years old, or even Ben Affleck, who I adored in Batman vs Superman . It was just amazing,” he adds. Once the surprise was over, he still had to keep his seriousness to serve them. A very beautiful memory for Gabriel, who works in the shop only for the summer.