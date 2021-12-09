Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set the LA Staple Center ablaze



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the return of “Bennifer”. The long love story

A few months have passed since their return of the flame, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck I am still able to transmit the same adrenaline of the first days, when we all witnessed in disbelief that romantic getaway in which no one hoped anymore.

Until the last we told ourselves that it could not be true, that it was too good to be true, that not even in the most realistic of dreams of a gossip editor such a thing could have occurred. And instead here we are, months later to attend the show oflove running its course. Twisted, very long, made of falls and tears, but beautiful.

And so it is, with that mixture of disbelief and envy that we still see every public Bennifer outing today, the last of which is in Los Angeles for a basketball game.

JLo and Ben Affleck, the NBA is just a side dish

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sat in the front row on the sidelines in the basketball match that saw two NBA giants clash at the Staple Center, the Lakers and the Boston Celtics. But the eyes of those present (and of the photographers) were all for them, but they are so caught up in their bubble that they don’t even realize it (or maybe yes, but we like to believe it).

Smiles, languid looks, kisses, intense chatter in the ear: their every gesture denotes a complicity and a passion that still burns, twenty years after their first time together. And maybe that’s why none of us who lived through those early 2000s have forgotten them: the spark between the two stars is too bright not to overwhelm everything in sight. And they just need to get closer to unleash it again and again.

Ben Affleck, the beauty of second chances

Beyond us incurable romantics, there were also those who shouted at the heated soup (which as we all know never works). But the beauty of Bennifer is that there is always a better side to see the situation and we have chosen to be on Ben’s side, which in an interview with the WSJ Magazine he admitted: “Life is difficult, we always fail and we hope to learn from these failures. The only thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities that growth provides is second chance. I tried to take advantage of it “.

The reference was also clearly to Jennifer, who after almost twenty years has decided to give him and give herself this second chance. “I can only say that I feel great. And it’s a good story, a great story, maybe one day I’ll tell it, I’ll write it all up ”, concluded the actor.