Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a hot kiss on a boat as they leave Venice

One day after their first PDA-filled red carpet debut, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted leaving Venice for a romantic boat ride!

Jennifer Lopezand 52 and Ben Affleck, 49, just can’t hold hands. The couple, known as “Bennifer,” were spotted sharing a hot kiss on a boat in Venice, Italy on Saturday 11 September. Apparently leaving the Italian city after a stormy visit. Just before getting on the gondola, the two also appeared to be kissing on the platform.

Ben helped his main lady, who was wearing heels, get into the boat, gently holding her arm to keep her balance! As always, the courageous The singer was elegant in a beige Dior dress with black polka dot buttons. She added a thin belt to tie the dress, as well as high-heeled open sandals. The founder of JLo Beauty kept her hair highlighted in a ponytail, accessorising with a pair of sunglasses.

The Oscar-winning actor stayed true to his usual style, wearing a dark buttoned shirt and matching pants. He seemed to pair Jane with her subtle champagne shades, a change from her favorite aviator. Notably, he also seems to be swinging his money Frank Muller See how Jane gave him a gift in 2002 (the item also appeared in her music video for “Jenny From the Block,” in which he starred).

Just a day ago, Bennifer became the red carpet officer at the Venice Film Festival while attending the premiere of his new movie. The last duel. Ben wrote the film with his best friend and longtime collaborator Matt Damon (Notably, the two wrote only the male visions of the film, with Nicole Holofsner Written for Jodie Comer. Matt and Ben won an Oscar in 1997 Goodwill huntingAnd it looks like they might try to throw another Oscar.

Ben Wajih Lou looked very handsome when they went out for the paparazzi and shared a kiss for everyone to see! Ben smiled and laughed as he reacted to the screaming crowd, clearly wearing high heels in love with J Lo, whom he was engaged to from 2002 to 2004. Jennifer, of course, was absolutely stunning in a fitted white dress with crystal details. .