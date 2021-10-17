News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, she cheers him on the red carpet


The most tender couple of the year is undoubtedly the one made up of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the two old-new lovers who, since they got back together, 17 years after their first relationship, never stop giving us the sweetest moments. The last love scene gave it to us JLo by posting on her Instagram profile a shot of her cheering on her partner on the New York red carpet of The Last Duel.

Since they announced their return to the world, with a photo on a yacht in St. Tropez, the Bennifers never miss an opportunity to remind the world who they are and who have returned (semicit.). From the arrival by boat at the 78th Venice Film Festival to that kiss with masks on the red carpet of the Met Gala, passing through tight hugs on the streets of New York, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the example of an inseparable couple.

This time things got even sweeter when Jennifer Lopez posted on Instagram the photo of her beloved smiling at photographers on the New York red carpet in The Last Duel, the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival which is now making the rounds of the most important red carpets. Here JLo just looks at him, with adoring eyes, remaining hidden behind the scenes and letting him feel all his encouragement, but letting him shine on his own. “It is the first script Matt and Ben have written together with Nicole Holofcener since Will Hunting-Rebel Genius!! And it’s unbelievable !! The acting of the entire cast is fantastic “the star had written on Instagram some time ago, to support the work of the partner.

But JLo is not the only one to be the cheerleader in the couple, in fact in the Bennifers the support is mutual, as evidenced by a recent interview with Adweek in which Ben Affleck showed all his admiration for JLo: “I’m in awe of the effect Jennifer has on the world” because “At best, as an artist, I can make films that move people, Jennifer instead inspired a huge group of people to feel they have a place in the world “. Their words of love are more sincere than ever because, observing them then hugging again on the red carpet, their gazes speak of a mutual support that we would like in all relationships.

