Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Shop With Their Kids in Georgia Ahead of Their Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck landed in Georgia ahead of their weekend wedding! The monster in law actress, 53, and The city the actor, 50, was seen exploring Savannah alongside his child emma14 years old and her three children Purple, 16, Seraphine, 13, and sat10 years old, Thursday, August 18 (his son Max, 14, was not seen). They appeared to be walking through historic Savannah – including the famous River Street – where they stopped for coffee: Jen was seen sipping an iced latte, while Violet held a hot drink. Ben’s mother Chris Boldt was also seen with the band.

Ben’s eldest daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garnier, appeared almost as tall as her Oscar-winning father in a gorgeous white floral-print maxi dress. She teamed the breezy number with a pair of neutral gray sneakers, as well as her signature black sunglasses. The high schooler followed COVID-19 protocol with a blue mask, which she temporarily moved aside while she enjoyed her drink.

Meanwhile, Jennifer looked stylish in a neutral beige outfit, consisting of a cropped peasant-style tank top with a ruched pattern. The “Dear Ben” singer teamed the summer top with a pair of beige straight-leg pants with a waist tie and black platform sandals. The Bronx native kept her hair highlighted in her high bun, accessorized with a bold pair of cream sunglasses, a gemstone pendant necklace and sparkling diamond earrings.

Ben paired up with his wife in a beige button-up shirt, paired with a matching baseball cap and his signature jeans. The Boston native appeared to be in high spirits ahead of his nuptials, which are expected to include family and friends. Ben and Jen are already legally married: The couple obtained a marriage license on July 16 in Las Vegas after an intimate ceremony at the iconic A Little White Chapel on the Strip with just Emme and Seraphina as witnesses.

The couple are set to celebrate their nuptials with a lavish three-day affair planned by Colin Cowie and officiated by a friend Jay Shetty on Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro property, which is about an hour from Savannah. The festivities are set to kick off on August 19 with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a ceremony and reception on Saturday August 20, and finally, a picnic and barbecue on August 21. Installation already appeared to be underway at the home, with white semi-trucks, tents and catering equipment spotted in aerial views on August 18.