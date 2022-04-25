Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sign controversial prenuptial agreement about their sex life

There is no doubt that keeping the flame of love lit requires a lot of attention, as stipulated Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck in a prenuptial agreement in which, among other things, they have tried to make it clear what they want from each other in the sexual aspect.

The couple will walk down the aisle after having tried on one occasion almost 20 years ago, as the singer confirmed when announcing their engagement through a video she shared on her social networks.

The couple is experiencing their second wind, so they want to have a happy ending, with the whole family living in the same house and some clauses with which the singer intends to ensure a full sexual life.

According to the ABC media, although the financial details of said prenuptial agreement have not been made public, the interpreter of ‘Marry Me’ wants to prevent the passion from going out during their marriage, stipulating that they will have sexual encounters at least four days a week.

Earlier this month, Lopez announced that she was engaged to Ben Affleck, 18 years after they first broke up.

The 52-year-old artist published a video in her newsletter ‘On The JLo’ in which she showed, visibly moved, her green engagement ring.

