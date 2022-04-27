Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: soon a baby on the way? A source close to the couple confides

By Sebastian J.



– Posted on 26 Apr 2022 at 16:07

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are officially engaged, will they soon have a baby on the way? A source close to the couple confided in HollywoodLife.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are more in love than ever. 17 years after their breakup, the two superstars got back together in 2021 and have just announced their engagement. Currently, they are also reportedly looking for a large house in which they can accommodate all their children. It must be said that the actor and the famous singer are at the head of a pretty tribe since Ben had three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Garner. For her part, JLo is the mother of twins: Emme and Max, 14 years old, the fruit of her love with Marc Anthony. But would the couple want to expand this beautiful blended family by soon putting a baby on the way?

Unfortunately, the answer is no, as a source close to the lovebirds told HollywoodLife : “They don’t want new kids – they’re both past that part of their lives”. She added: “They are really trying to be a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds that incredible. She doesn’t mind the kids spending time with their dad and JLo at all, because it also allows her some alone time, which is so rare for her. »

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: “The group of five is enough for them”

The one we call the bomba latina would already have a special bond with Samuel, the youngest of her darling’s children, as the source clarified: ” jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben’s children, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel because Samuel is the youngest of the five children and is the baby of the group so to speak (…) J.Lo says that Samuel looks a lot like his dad. She treats all of her children as her own, while always respecting the fact that Jen is their mother. » The bride and groom have therefore found a balance that suits them perfectly for the moment: “Ben and J.Lo have come back into each other’s lives with a brood full of kids, and they’re so blessed because they’re all such great kids. They are focused on raising them to be good adults now and the group of five is enough for them. »