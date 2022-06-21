Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend Father’s Day together… with an unexpected appearance by Matt Damon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent Father’s Day by the pool at the Beverly Hills hotel, where they met the actor Matt Damon.

Neither the couple nor Damon noticed the other’s presence until a waiter informed them. according to ETthe three went out and had a good time together.

In the meantime, the famous singer I took to social media on Sunday to upload a video of her and Ben Affleckto celebrate your partner.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most loving, caring, consistent and selfless dad of all time,” wrote ‘Jenny‘

JLo says she is having the best time of her life

The video also included part of a recent interview given by the famous singer and actress, where she expressed her joy at being able to start a family with Ben Affleck.

“This is the best time of my life“, declared JLo.

“I love my career, but there is nothing more fulfilling for me than being able to build a family with someone I love dearly and who is as dedicated to family and each other as we can be. And I feel incredibly blessed.”

It should be noted that the couple have no children together. Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, come from her relationship with her ex-husband Marc Anthonywhile Affleck’s daughters, Violet and Seraphina, as well as his son Samuel, come from his marriage to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.