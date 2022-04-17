Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck suffered a striking car accident

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck again they were world news since it was known through the social media that both artists were engaged once again. This is proof that love has new opportunities and that after so many years the popular characters on the big screen will be able to fulfill the dream they had several years ago: say yes at the altar for life.

This is not the first time they have committed themselves since in the 00s they had already done so. For now JLo Y Ben They have two commitments under their belt. Let’s hope this is the final one. The first relationship they had began in 2002 after they both met on the set of the movie “gigli”, which was harshly criticized by film specialists, so much so that it almost ended the actor’s career. Their love for each other was so fiery that they became engaged that same year with plans to marry the following year.

