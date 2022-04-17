Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck suffered a striking car accident

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck again they were world news since it was known through the social media that both artists were engaged once again. This is proof that love has new opportunities and that after so many years the popular characters on the big screen will be able to fulfill the dream they had several years ago: say yes at the altar for life.

This is not the first time they have committed themselves since in the 00s they had already done so. For now JLo Y Ben They have two commitments under their belt. Let’s hope this is the final one. The first relationship they had began in 2002 after they both met on the set of the movie “gigli”, which was harshly criticized by film specialists, so much so that it almost ended the actor’s career. Their love for each other was so fiery that they became engaged that same year with plans to marry the following year.

However, this never happened, since with a few days to go before the ceremony took place, the couple postponed the date due to excessive media attention. The truth is that the stalking by the media was so great that a year later, the worn-out couple ended their fleeting and intense relationship.

On the other hand, this famous couple is once again in the news on the main entertainment news sites. It is that they recently suffered a striking accident in their car while ordering a drink in a famous cafe. While going for drinks and having visited the luxurious mansion known as the ‘Spelling Manor’, JLo Y Ben Affleck they got stuck in their car with an ad for the coffee shop they went to. The sign was caught in one of the car tires and before the accident and the efforts of the actor behind the wheel, two paparazzi had to help him.

An advertisement for the business got caught in one of the rear tires while Ben Affleck took a complicated curve, as outlined TMZ, version that coincides with the photos spread. After several minutes of assisting them, the photographers managed to remove the stuck poster and the couple was able to order their drink and then continue with their daily routine.