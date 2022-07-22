Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, surprise honeymoon in Paris

For their honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have chosen… Paris! The star couple made a surprise appearance in the capital on Thursday July 21. According to information from the magazine “People”, the two actors left California to land at Le Bourget in a private jet. Some of their children are on the trip: for sure there is Violet (16), the daughter of Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

To put their suitcases down, Mr. and Mrs. Affleck chose the Hôtel de Crillon, the well-known five-star address on Place de la Concorde. For their first dinner in the City of Light, the two Americans chose a table not far from their hotel: the restaurant-club Le Matignon.

At the table, with Violet, the lovers fully displayed their complicity by exchanging kisses and tender glances. It was hand in hand that they then left the scene, Jennifer Lopez not going unnoticed in her dazzling red dress. For his part, Ben Affleck “looked like a typical American, except he was wearing a jacket and tie in this heat,” reports a source from the magazine.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in an intimate ceremony celebrated in Las Vegas on Saturday July 16. A surprise wedding for which the singer and actress wore two very different dresses. The two stars announced their engagement last April. The couple got back together last year, 16 years after their first engagement broke up.

The two stars now form a blended family with their respective children: J.Lo’s twins, Emme and Maximilian (14), born from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, but also Violet, Seraphina and Samuel (16, 13 and 10), the children the actor shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.