Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Thanksgiving charity with children

Busy with boxes in your hands, dressed casually (but she’s in heels) in front of a super van parked in front of his house. Are the Bennifers going to live together as has been rumored for a few weeks? No, or rather maybe (after declaring that she is ready for wedding number four, she now spends more time in Los Angeles than in Miami and the step seems to be very close). The photos in question, however, do not have to do with a move. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were immortalized doing charity over the post Thanksgiving weekend and love for them grows exponentially.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Together with theirs extended family, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9, children of Ben and Jennifer Garner as well as 13-year-old twins of Jenny, Max and Emme, the most talked about couple of 2021 got busy participating in a food collection in support of the Rise Against Hunger association for families in the area in need. The Bennifers were photographed outside Affleck’s home in Pacific Palisades, California on Sunday afternoon as they unloaded a truck full of food, including 22-pound bags of rice.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jlo with flared jeans and beige ribbed turtleneck hasn’t given up on heels, but this hasn’t stopped her from being agile in unloading boxes and bags of food from the truck. Even Ben with a blue shirt, blue chinos and elegant lace-ups did not hold back showing all his Batman skills. The Bennifers have set a good example for their “lucky” clan, and they too have put a lot of effort into transporting food. The couple, one since last May, spent Thanksgiving together: she returned from Vancouver where she is shooting the Netflix movie The Mother (also to perform at AMas dressed as a bride) and immediately flung herself into her boyfriend’s arms. Their tête-à-tête at Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills (with PDA in the parking lot immediately immortalized by the paparazzi, see below) is yet another demonstration that everything is fine in heaven.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Jennifer was very excited to go home and spend Thanksgiving with Ben,” said a source close to the 52-year-old reported by Elle US, “mom [di Ben] she joined them and they spent a lot of time together with both families. “And then,” Jennifer is enjoying the holidays and this is the first time since she and Ben are back together, “the insider continued,” he wanted to make them special for him and for the children and create new traditions. “And the story continues.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The Italian who married the last Tsar READ NOW The desperate protests of Afghan women READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io