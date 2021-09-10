Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the arrival together in Venice

And finally, here they are. One step away from the final evening, on the eve of the presentation of the film (The Last Duel, out of competition) which sees him among the protagonists, Ben Affleck landed in Venice, answering the most pronounced question of this 78th edition of the Cinmea Exhibition: «But will he come alone or with Jennifer Lopez? ‘

The answer lies in a motorboat heading towards the Grand Canal. A motorboat called “Confusion” and not “Love”, like what it usually carries between channels George Clooney And Amal Alamuddin (or Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, to name a less fortunate couple).

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived together, coordinated mask and hand in hand, ready for tomorrow night’s red carpet to give photographers this new version of Bennifer. Better assorted and more aware, they assure.

For those who need a quick summary of the previous chapter: Ben and Jen met on the set of Lilies, engaged in 2002, and then signing farewell two years later. A break from which, according to Page Six, “Jennifer had come out destroyed.” Apparently she wanted to start a family, while Ben preferred the bachelor life. At some point, after a disastrous couple film, Jen would have said enough. Curtain down. This, however, happened 17 years ago. The Bennifer 2.0. now they are the portrait of happiness, they no longer flee from photographers as in the early 2000s. They are parents, established stars and – they assure – far more resolved than 20 years ago. The appointment is on the red carpet.



Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Jennifer Lopez, after Capri it’s up to Portofino (but without Ben Affleck)

READ ALSO

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, couple (also) on Instagram: the social debut