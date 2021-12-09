Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the beauty of returning loves

At the Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 7, the Lakers beat the Boston Celtics, but in the stands the real triumphs of the evening were Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck, at their first basketball match as a couple since they officially got back together last spring. Between smiles, cuddles, intense chatter and kisses, the two did not follow the match much, taken by a story that totally involves them, twenty years after the first time together.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Andrew D. Bernstein

To confirm the beauty of second chances, Ben Affleck himself thought, just a few days ago, talking about his life in general and also alluding to the singer.

“I am very lucky in my life as I have benefited from the second chances and I am aware that other people do not even have the first. I had a second chance in my career, I had a second chance as a human being, ”the actor had told WSJ Magazine. “Life is difficult, we always fail and we hope to learn from these failures. The only thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities that growth provides is second chance. I tried to take advantage of it. I haven’t always been successful, but where I’ve had it ended up being the defining aspects of my life. ” The actor said he has changed a lot, more responsible than in the past. And on JLo: “I can only say that I feel great. And it is a beautiful story, a great story, maybe one day I will tell it, I will write everything ».

The two, according to those who know them well, are inseparable, thanks also to the distance, mainly due to professional reasons. “It’s really hard for them to separate,” a source revealed a few weeks ago People. “By staying away, however, appreciate more the moments they spend together. They have busy work schedules, but they always manage to find the time for each other. Jennifer, for example, is now committed to Vancouver, but often flies to Ben. And viceversa”. A long-distance relationship that works well. “Indeed, we can say that distance has united them more and moreThe insider had added.

A story, theirs, which after a long time still makes fans dream of the most unexpected and beautiful reunion of 2021.