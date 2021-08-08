Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck the first photo together in 17 years

And, as punctual as a Swiss watch, the first photo arrived. After having macerated for a week the news of the rapprochement. After feeding the mystery (and spicy details) about the love escape in the mountains. Here they are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. In the same frame. In Miami. In neutral land compared to her headquarters in New York and his family in Los Angeles. On the stairs of the house rented by the singer under the Florida sun. No more hiding. But, on the contrary, showing the world a breathtaking smile. Here it is above.

SEE HERE THE PHOTOS OF THE LOVE OF J.LO AND BEN AFFLECK

17 years later

Certain loves return. That of the Bennifers took 17 years to complete his very long lap. Two kindred souls who, in the midst of their respective personal storms, found themselves. And embrace again. For how long, it does not matter. For now they are each other’s port.

This is the version of the story that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are telling us. Is this true? Is it fictionalized? Only time will tell. But we know how much in the world of Hollywood and dintorini the projection that is given of itself is fundamental. And the character that J.Lo has built in recent years is that of a hard one with a tender heart. One that never gets bent by life. At most it is the opposite.

Loading... Advertisements

Ben Affleck broke my heart

And so here it is beautiful. Smiling. Apparently happy with his new love. A woman who defies the physical laws of time. Who knows how to fully live the opportunities that life holds for her. Even if I am in the person who left her at the altar two days before the wedding. The one that, as he wrote in his autobiography, “broke my heart for the first time in my life. It was as if my heart had been ripped from my chest.”

Farewell to Alex Rodriguez

The end of the relationship with Alex Rodriguez was devastating. Emotionally and at the level of image. Because he disavowed in a heartbeat the love story that the two had carried on for years. Especially on social media. Jennifer Lopez said she had found the perfect man for her. The one he trusted after so many disappointments. He was not intimidated by his fame and strength. Indeed. He understood her and supported her as never before. A giant. But from the feet of clay, as then the pink chronicles discovered.



Who really is Jennifer Lopez

The J.Lo that we know cannot show a broken heart. The ” Jenny from the Block “ (and anyway in the video there is also Ben Affleck!) who has defeated poverty and marginalization, racism and prejudice, can he be knocked out by yet another relationship that ended badly? Of course not. Who better than a friend, sheathed like her from another relationship ended badly (the one with Ana De Armas), but that on paper was perfect? One who, in recent years, has never stopped complimenting her from afar. That he defended it from those bad guys in the newspapers.

A great love in the city of dreams

That the one between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is a grade love is the greatest and most sincere wish we make to the two actors. With all my heart. It is also, however, a communion of intentions. That is, to make people talk about themselves in a positive key. And there is nothing more positive than love. After all, Pretty Woman explained it perfectly to us: “This is Hollywood, the land of dreams. Some are realized others do not, but you continue to dream”.

SEE HERE THE PHOTOS OF THE LOVE OF J.LO AND BEN AFFLECK

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED