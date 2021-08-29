Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the incredible love story to the most difficult test

Beautiful, very rich, very famous, very good. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afleck lacked nothing to be happy when they loved each other twenty years ago and planned their wedding. Then everything went wrong. Love ended and they both built romantic stories and families with other people. But evidently the two have never really stopped being special to each other. And so, when their respective stories have failed, here they are picking up where they left off. Hug and fall in love like two little boys. Just as we saw them in the streets of Capri or in Liguria, they walked hand in hand. Regardless of everything else.

Now for the two has come the most important test, that of normality. And above all of the more severe examination, cad work of the respective children. So the couple was spotted with their respective children visiting The Magi Castle, a magic attraction in Los Angeles.

Lopez had twins, Emme and Max, 13, by ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck has two daughters, Violet Anne and Seraphina Rose, respectively 15 and 12, and a boy Samuel Garner, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In short, it seems evident that J-Lo and Ben are serious this time and in consolidating their bond they have seen fit to involve the boys. . “They are getting used to Ben,” a source told People in reference to Lopez’s children. “Everything seems to go smoothly.” It goes without saying that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hadn’t been so happy for a long time“. (Source Ansa – Instagram photo).