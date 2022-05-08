Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the memory video of ‘Bennifer’ from more than 17 years ago that they used to celebrate Mother’s Day 2022 | Instagram | celebrity | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

Since he rejoined his path to that of Ben Affleck , Jennifer Lopez She has been very careful about the images she shares on her Instagram account and not revealing the details of her relationship. That is why there are few publications in which she appears with her boyfriend; However, Mother’s Day has been a great opportunity to show a memory video from a few years ago where they appear very happy and waving at the camera, something ideal for this Sunday, May 8. Here all the details of the congratulations of ‘Bennifer’ to all her followers.

A few days ago it was she herself who confirmed to the whole world that the ‘Batman’ actor had given her a millionaire green diamond to ask her, for the second time, to become his wife, as happened in 2002. 20 years have passed since the first time they got engaged and now they are more united than ever enjoying their great ‘blended family’ alongside the children they had from their previous relationships.

Greeting for Mother’s Day

Jennifer Lopez She is the mother of Max and Emme (14 years old), the twins from her marriage to Marc Anthony. For her part, Ben Affleck He had three children with Jennifer Garner, Violet (16), Seraphina (13), Samuel (10), who get along very well with the ‘Diva del Bronx’.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!!!”the singer wrote next to a video in which she appears sending greetings with her boyfriend.

The images used by Jennifer Lopez are old and correspond to the first time they had a relationship. In them you can hear the announcer say “The sexiest couple in Hollywood” in a basketball game, while they smile and wish a happy day to all the mothers in the world.

Video of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Bennifer’s Story 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started seeing each other again in 2021, after the author of hits like “Jenny from the Block” ended her engagement to former Yankees star Alex Rodríguez and that the actor and producer ended his relationship with the Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The couple, dubbed “Bennifer 2021″, has been seen ever since on red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children: Jennifer Lopez had two with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Ben Affleck three with his ex-partner, actress Jennifer Garner.

JLo, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, started dating in mid-2002 and got engaged later that year, but they postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004although they have ensured that their friendship was maintained over the years before they gave each other a second chance.