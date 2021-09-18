Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the return of “Bennifer”

Old hen makes good broth, and it does not matter that the rule applies not to a number, but to a person. Jennifer Lopez he is said to have espoused popular philosophy, seeking refuge and, perhaps, consolation in the arms of one of his historical ex-boyfriends. The pop star, who a few weeks ago made official the end of love with Alex Rodriguez, would have resumed the threads of an ancient relationship, asking a Ben Affleck to support her. “A white Escalade SUV, owned by Jennifer Lopez, has gone several times to pick up Ben Affleck near his house to take him to the singer’s mansion and then bring him back,” a source told PageSix, explaining how the former couple, who seemed close to marriage in 2003, have reunited three times since Alex Rodriguez left the scene.

What the two said or how they spent time together, no one has specified. But, next to the rumors of a possible return of the Bennifers, a choir began to rise. (Alleged) friends of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have argued that ex-boyfriends have always been very close. “They are friends, they always have been and have seen each other often over the years,” swore a second source, for which the couple would have left on excellent terms. JLo and Ben Affleck were supposed to get married in 2003. But, a few days before the ceremony, they announced the postponement of the event, which was never celebrated. The couple separated in 2004, due to the stress accused by the singer. Jennifer Lopez would not have been able to keep work and private together, ending up being prey to severe anxiety crises treated in the two years following the breakup.

Jennifer Lopez left Alex Rodriguez because "she no longer trusted him"

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, this time it's really over

And there are 5! Jennifer Lopez and the engagement ring collection