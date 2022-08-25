Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the secrets of their incredible marriage (exclusive photo)

After a quick union in Las Vegas, the star couple organized a grand ceremony in Savannah.

In this region of Savannah, Georgia, we are not used to social gatherings. For twenty years, Ben came here to recharge his batteries, quiet, never bothered by the locals. He had fallen in love with this construction in the style of old plantations, a little over 7 million dollars and two buildings: “The Big House”, which has three large suites and five bedrooms, and “The Guest House”, for guests.

With huge grounds, horse riding, the whole culminates near a river where Ben moors his boat. His three children grew up there with their mother, Jennifer Garner. The family was regularly seen coming to Vinnie Van Gogo’s café to devour gigantic cheap pizzas with your choice of topping, a feast for not even $10 a person. A dream of simplicity and invigorating greenery.

But since the actor remarried Jennifer Lopez, his life in the fields has been seriously disrupted. Not that glory is foreign to him, but… how can I put it? He does not run after media coverage. We had noticed him in Paris, at the end of July, during the honeymoon with four of their children. Ben never forced himself to smile. He even, on several occasions, showed a touch of weariness next to his beauty, never tired of posing for photographers, nor of playing the game of the couple who smooch on public benches. We had the impression that he lent himself more readily to the selfies of his fans, who waited for him for hours at the entrance to the Crillon, than to the languid poses to seal the romance. She, on the other hand, piloted her image as a “publicist”. Fans are good; the big press is better. She changed four times a day: Vuitton, Hermès and especially Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, Coach. And Versace, of which she is the muse. She has not forgotten the trip to Sephora, owned by the LVMH group.

The photographers, very happy, immortalized their active days: brunch with the family, barge, shopping, visit to the Musée d’Orsay, romantic dinners and even a fit of emotion with the actor in tears on the evening of JLo’s birthday. , July 24. Why these tears? She must have made one of the shocking declarations of which she has the secret, because she knows how to find the formula that kills, her Instagram attests to it. Unless the beauty of the panorama from the Girafe restaurant, facing the Eiffel Tower erected in the sky of Paris, has turned Batman upside down? An emotional under his virile shell. He is from August 15. Two Lions. Two kings of the jungle. These days, the chosen one lets his lioness orchestrate the festivities.

High security for an 8 million euro wedding

She dreamed of it so much! Nearly 150 guests, all dressed imperatively in white. A huge marked trail, also white. White tents to permanently water and feed the selected guests as in a casting. Whether you’re a star or anonymous, you know how much a wedding party can strengthen useful ties for the future. Here, JLo left no one behind: All-Hollywood producers, powerhouses, actors, actresses, podcasters and prominent designers, all mixed in with loyal friends and family. All the children are there, his twins, the two daughters and Ben’s son (Samuel, who was not on the Paris trip). They get along pretty well, phew. Actress Jennifer Garner, Ben’s ex, was a guest; she would have come, no doubt, but was held back on a shoot in Mexico. No implication: with her, relations are at best. After a career break of ten years to raise her children, then the difficulties of the divorce following the infidelities of Ben and his alcoholism, she rebuilt her life with the businessman John Miller. A valiant woman. A Protestant raised in an austere family, a Mrs. Perfect who does not drink, does not smoke… and who continued to accompany her ex to his last rehab. She declares herself delighted with this union with JLo. She must tell herself that with this other “power-woman” Ben is in good hands.

We recall that Jennifer leaves nothing to chance: she had meticulously planned the schedule in Paris. She maintains her body like an athlete. Officially, she doesn’t drink either. “Well, very little, she confided to “InStyle”. Just a sip if there’s a party, you can’t drink it! Rigorous, perhaps; but on the hedonistic pleasures, the Latina is not a psychorigid.

On February 8, 2022, screening of the film with the premonitory title “Marry Me”, in which Jennifer Lopez plays.

© R. Fury/WireImage/SIPA



On the other hand, when it comes to work, she is obsessed with control, the secret of her irresistible rise… and of her staying on top. Just for this “second ceremony” she organized everything, hour by hour. There was a “rehearsal dinner” on Friday, followed by the “general” on Saturday: in a Ralph Lauren dress for her and an ivory suit for him, the staging followed a precise sequence, with long organdy train worn by the two boys, make-up alterations, study of angles with the photographers – she had authorized half a dozen – and exclusive resale of the photos to a single magazine, “Vogue”, the ultra-select bible of fashion directed by Anna Wintour, VIP also invited. Then finally, on Sunday, at the giant barbecue, everyone relaxed a little and chased away their hangovers. A beautiful party, nothing to say. Eight million euros, all the same. A good thing done.

Inevitably, in the Riceboro region, the police were on their toes. Guards screened all the exits, from the surrounding fields to the river. Weeks before, Ben had to build gigantic gates at the bottom of the 2.5 kilometer street that leads to the estate. A “no fly zone” had been decreed for the whole weekend. No overflight. And security guards spread over the four corners of the huge property. In short, means worthy of a planetary princess. On Saturday, however, Ben thought he could escape it. Thanks to her mother: Poor Christopher Anne Boldt seriously injured her leg when she fell off a dock. Her son found her unconscious. Panic. Ambulance. Emergency transport to the hospital in Savannah. Obviously the mother of the star did not have to queue for hours to be auscultated. It seems that the fall is not serious, or is it mom who minimized her discomfort so as not to spoil the party? She came out shortly after in a wheelchair. Jennifer Lopez’s mom is doing very well, thank you: at 76, Guadalupe Rodriguez had a lot of fun!

Ben’s mother’s accident almost ruined everything

Of course, when everything is going well, you need gossip to criticize. Imagine that some observers obsessed with wokism shouted an insult to the memory of the United States: to see this building designed by the architect James Strickland in a pure “Plantation” style hosting a party of white people! And, moreover, what do we learn? That a distant ancestor of Ben Affleck (on his mother’s side), Benjamin Cole, Sheriff of Chatham County, owned several slaves! You should know that in the United States getting married in a historic plantation was commonplace, as we get married at home in a castle in the Dordogne. But, since the questions of racism imposed themselves in the debates, the “wedding planners” were asked to change their decorations. The affair is taking on such proportions that even Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds apologized for their wedding organized on a plantation in South Carolina in… 2012! “We realized after that the house had been erected on a devastating tragedy,” lamented Bryan Reynolds.

Ben Affleck, he is not the type to let his toy spoil. True, he sought to sell it for more than 8 million dollars in the years 2019-2020, but, not having found a buyer, he withdrew it from the market. “This place is dear to my heart and it will remain so. “Unless with such a fiesta, promoted “wedding of the year”, he can raise the stakes. Let’s not forget that with Jennifer they have just bought themselves a fabulous villa in Beverly Hills for… 60 million. Even in Hollywood, we do our calculations