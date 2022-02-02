Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the singer reveals: “Our relationship is sacred. That’s what I feel like”

Not a simple ‘backfire’ that between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The two – who had already had an affair from 2002 to 2004 – are now living a “sacred” relationship. This was stated by JLO a Peopleon the occasion of the release of the film Merry Mein which Lopez is the female lead.



“I feel so lucky, happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story and we are in a really good time“, Said the international star. And she added: “We have grown up now, we have more experience, we have children and we must be very aware of these things”. Then she explained: “It’s beautiful how it looks very different than it was years ago. When you find someone, do you really love them and have a second chance? It is a very rare, precious and beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted. Love always wins everything: relationships, children, work, work relationships. It’s about how loving, opening up and accepting you can be. Don’t have an ego for things and simply embrace all the good, always looking at the positive “.

Finally, on Affleck, 49, the singer said: “I feel like he’s at a point in his life where, just like me, he’s made a journey to know and understand himself. Like when you arrive at a time when you feel really good alone and so you can have a happy and healthy relationship ”.