Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: their daughters Emme and Seraphina, cuddly and stylish half-sisters in Paris

Their honeymoon is in Paris that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, freshly married since July 16, 2022, decided to spend it. Close to their respective children, the lovers decided to take them with them for this unforgettable stay. Violet and Seraphina, fruits of the love of the actor with Jennifer Garner, as well as Max and Emme, children of J-Lo and Marc Anthony are therefore in the game. And according to the last photos taken of this blended family, the children are already very complicit.

Notably Seraphina, 13, and Emme, 14. Indeed, the two teenagers were surprises sharing a tender break, in each other’s arms, while the whole family had lunch at the Loulou restaurant, on Jennifer Lopez’s 53rd birthday, this Sunday, July 24, 2022. The two half-sisters seem on the same length of waves. Both with looks very normcoremixing loose t-shirts, jeans mom and baggy, Seraphina and Emme have not left each other.

Violet, accomplice and tender with her stepmother

Violet, the eldest of the tribe at 15, was the only one wearing a mask. Already taller than Jennifer Lopez, she sported a dress. And it was to her mother-in-law that she decided to give a huge hug. If some wanted the young woman not to go to her father’s wedding, to support her mother, it would seem that there is no room for the slightest conflict within this blended family, as evidenced by their many brands. of love.

The singer who celebrated her 53 years surrounded by her family, wore a lovely pink dress, and is not about to forget this anniversary in full honeymoon. In front of the Pyramid of the Louvre, under a radiant sun, she seemed on a small cloud holding the hand of her new husband. The interpreter of Love don’t cost a thing had the right to a trip to Dior before returning to the Crillon, where they are staying during this romantic Parisian honeymoon.