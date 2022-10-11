Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: their trip to Paris

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed their honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds went to a very symbolic place in their love story.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on July 16 in Las Vegas. A wedding, after a far from easy relationship, in complete privacy before a big party during which they will be surrounded by their relatives and friends. Beautiful people should be there! A few days after their union, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went on honeymoon in Paris, accompanied by their children for a good reason. The newlyweds visited the capital and sometimes went to places that were unusual to say the least! But Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also know how to multiply symbols. While the party to celebrate their wedding must take place in a place dear to their hearts, they went on their honeymoon in Paris to a place that is just as important and symbolic for them.

Indeed, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have put down their suitcases at the Crillon hotel, on the Place de la Concorde in Paris (8th arrondissement). A choice that is not accidental since they had stayed in the same hotel in 2003 when they had already come to Paris. After a break very media, this choice wants to be a beautiful symbol for the couple who knew how to find themselves years later.

Latest news

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: soon a sumptuous party

During their honeymoon in Paris, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck multiplied the outings. The couple has been on the Louvre esplanade, on the Champs-Elysées, in the Tuileries gardens… and even at Micromania! The newlyweds have planned to celebrate their union surrounded by their loved ones, but no date has yet been revealed for this party which promises to be sumptuous and touching.

The iconic couple have reunited nearly 20 years after their separation. They appeared together for the first time at the Venice Film Festival in 2021, in front of the objectives of delighted photographers and for inevitably very moved fans. Iconic Hollywood couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set oftroubled loves. After their separation in 2004, each lived their lives and love stories separately. Before meeting…