Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: this visit that could change everything for the couple

Engaged since last April, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still inseparable and more in love than ever. While the couple thought they had found the house of their dreams, the one that could accommodate the whole family, it was not. The couple is therefore still looking for a sumptuous property in which to reunite their children: twins Emme and Max, 14 years old, as well as Violet, 16 years old, Seraphina, 13 years old and Sam, 10 years old.

A search that could well lead soon.

J-Lo and Ben Affleck, house hunters

On May 7, the couple was seen visiting a huge mansion in Los Angeles with the singer’s sister and a real estate agent. The mansion in question is sold for the sum of 68 million dollars and seems to have caught the eye of the two stars, still as accomplices. It must be said that the house is particularly spacious and benefits from all the comfort and luxury that one would expect from such a property, while being set back enough not to attract too much attention.

It remains to be seen whether Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been sufficiently convinced by this sumptuous residence or whether their quest for the perfect home should continue.