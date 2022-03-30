Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together decorate the luxurious mansion they will share with their children

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, almost a year after resuming their relationship, no longer fear being captured by paparazzi cameras that follow them everywhere and more now that it is known that the couple acquired a mansion of more than 50 million dollars in Bel Air, in Los Angeles, California.

In that sense, celebrities are very excited about this big step in their relationship, that’s why They are focused on making this new space that they are going to share with their children comfortable and to the taste of each one. However, it is JLo who is focused on remodeling the place.

“Jen is definitely taking the lead in home decor, but they want to imprint the two’s style so everyone feels comfortable moving in and starting this new chapter in everyone’s lives.”declared a source close to the couple to the Entertainment Tonight portal.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already working on the decoration of their new house. Photo: Instagram @justjared

“Ben and Jen want a house together in LA, and probably a couple of other places too. But this house in Bel Air is too big for just the two of them. They spend every night together when they can, and having this house will make it easier. It’s the next step in their relationship and since they’re both in it for the long haul, they want to have a home together.”

This information was released hours after The couple was seen taking a walk in an exclusive area of ​​​​Los Angeles. In the images released by Daily Mail the happy couple is seen arm in arm. Both wore casual looks. She opted for a lavender sweater with floral embroidery; bell-shaped high-waisted jeans, a lilac shoulder bag that matched the sneakers. The star of “Marry Me” She opted for natural makeup, loose hair with light golden highlights, and discreet accessories.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not afraid of being caught by the paparazzi. Photo: Instagram @benniferfanpage

While, Ben Affleck He wore a navy blue sweater, dark jeans, a black belt, as well as a pair of leather tennis shoes of the same color. The actor was shown with a grown beard, disheveled hair that exposed some gray hair.