Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together for July 4th

THEL 4th July it is a very important date for Americans. On this day, in the 1776, it was signed Declaration of independence, with which 13 colonies effectively broke away from Great Britain, taking the path of freedom and independence. Every year, on July 4th, the Americans celebrate this anniversary with parties, parties, barbecues, picnics and fireworks, in the name of patriotism and national unity.

That’s why spending this day together, for those born in the United States, has a symbolic value really strong. Jennifer Lopez, 51 years old, e Ben Affleck, 48, took advantage of this anniversary to show the world, even more, how strong their flashback is. Not a reheated soup, not a passing fire, not a whim removed after a long time.

The two were photographed together in the Hamptons, as they walk embraced, accomplices and intimates. Indeed, with a coordinated look: an extremely chic street style, in shades of rope and cream, with soft trousers and a sweatshirt for both.

Relax, loving, inseparable, during the walk through the streets of Long Island, the stars never let go of their embrace. Together with them, for a walk, even a couple of friends, with whom they shared the celebrations for July 4th.

A move in sight for the Bennifers?

Before that moment all for them, i Bennifer – as their couple has been nicknamed – they had spent a day at the Hollywood Studios along with J-Lo’s twin sons, Max and Emme, 13, had by ex-husband Marc Anthony, e Samuel, 9, third son of the actor later Violet And Seraphina, born of love with the ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he was married until 2018. “Ben and his children they seemed comfortable together. They smiled and joked, ”said a source close to the couple.

And now it seems that this love of theirs will also lead them to make important life choices, that they will involve all family members of both. In order to be together physically too, the singer is thinking of moving from Miami, where he now lives with his children, a Los Angeles, the city where the actor’s children live together with their mother. A extended family” is happy.

