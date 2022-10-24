Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, tribute evening with Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys…

On Saturday October 8, several American stars gathered in Miami to pay tribute to the American businessman JR Ridinger, who died on August 30 of a pulmonary embolism, while he was on a cruise in Croatia. The entrepreneur had co-founded the company Market America, of which he became the general manager.

The ceremony in honor of JR Ridinger was held on October 8. Several stars were spotted on their way to the tribute party. Among them, newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. A duo outing for the star couple, seen at the beginning of the month on the construction site of a villa in Los Angeles, visibly ready to settle in a new home.

Kim Kardashian, platinum hair pulled back and large sunglasses, arrived alone. Recently returned from Paris Fashion Week, the reality TV star spent her weekend in Los Angeles. She was seen with her son Saint (6) in the stands of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to watch a soccer game.

Singer Alicia Keys was accompanied by her husband rapper Swizz Beatz. Jamie Foxx or DJ Khaled were on the guest list.