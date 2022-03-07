Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk away; this is the reason

A few months ago, Jennifer Lopez he was in Spain for the recording of his next film: “The Mother”; however, due to an unexpected outbreak of covid, she had to return home with extreme urgency until all the equipment was in good condition. At that time, until Ben Affleck went to greet her and they rearranged their schedules to spend time together while each returned to their work, but now They have distanced themselves again for work reasons.

While Ben faces comparisons between his portrayal of Batman, he also remains very active in his acting career. Affleck has not only received good reviews for his role in “The Tender Bar” and soon the emergence of his passionate love with Ana de Armas will be seen in “Deep Water”but is also in post production of “TheFlash” and he already has four more projects on the horizon that at the moment require his full attention.

Therefore, it has been very convenient for both of us your relationship is a support and not an imposition, so they can dedicate themselves to doing what they are passionate about without feeling tied to staying together at all times. J Lo is back in Spain, completely out of danger and ready to continue filming “The Mother” in Tenerife. From there, some adaptations will be made to the environment in order to make it seem that the plot takes place in Havana. In some previous images, the diva from the Bronx had been seen filming action scenes from Canada in sub-zero temperatures, so the film promises a lot and requires great physical demands on the part of the actors.

During the script reading and a couple of rehearsals, Jennifer was seen without makeup while agreeing with his colleague Joseph Fiennes; Happy and stunning, the 52-year-old star shows off her flawless complexion, which she says is the product of a beauty routine using olive oil products, the main ingredient in her J Lo Beauty line. Other companions with whom Jenn interacts throughout the film produced by Netflix are Gael García Bernal and Omari Hardwick.

