Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding: Ambulance spotted on property just before ceremony, what happened?

On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck created the surprise by getting married, in complete privacy, in Las Vegas. A ceremony that the international singer had shared via her blog “On the JLo”.

1 month after this intimate and surprise wedding, the couple decided to formalize their union with another ceremony, in Los Angeles. A wedding that should take place this Saturday, and whose rehearsals took place this Friday, August 19.

But against all expectations, an unexpected incident occurred, at the very moment of the rehearsal ceremony: an ambulance was seen in the property of Ben Affleck. While some fans thought the actor had chickened out, or worse, freaked out, he didn’t, rest assured!

According to DailyMail, it was Ben Affleck’s mother who needed treatment: she fell and cut her leg. An incident which, according to the media, is not serious. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen behind the ambulance following closely behind.

An incident that occurred just a few minutes from the start of the rehearsal ceremony, as the guests began to arrive on site.

We hope, in any case, that today everything will be perfect!

