Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, wedding rehearsal on the red carpet

The lovers return Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez they couldn’t be happier. It was also seen at the Los Angeles premiere of new film by her, entitled Marry Me. The fifty-two-year-old pop star and the forty-nine-year-old star posed on the red carpet, exchanging cuddles and smiles like two teenagers with their first crush. It is not the first time. We saw them kissing on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, at the Met Gala 2021 and last October on the red carpet of The Last Duel, his latest film. But this time the public tenderness (see gallery below) tasted even more special: you want the title of the movie (marry mein Italian), you want the her white lace minidress, the two seemed ready for the altar.

We don’t really talk about a wedding, at least not in public, but never say never. For her it would be number four. In fact, the pop star has three failed marriages behind her: with the Cuban waiter Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998; with the dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003; from 2004 to 2014 with the colleague Marc Anthonyfrom which he had the twins Emme and Max13 years old (then in 2021 she was also on the verge of marrying Alex Rodriguez). The actor, on the other hand, has three children withex wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Ben and J.Lo have waited nearly twenty years to rekindle their love. The two they got engaged in 2002. Then, in January 2004, their farewell. A break from which, according to Page Six, “Jennifer had come out destroyed“. Last July, the pop star and the actor made official their return love with a kiss on Instagram. And since then they have never stopped showing, even in public, how happy they are together. Just a few days ago Jennifer, during an interview with New York Times, he defined “Sacred” is the intention to continue the relationship with Ben: «I would say that the first time we learned our lesson. You must always do what makes you feel good, but at the same time you learn from the past, the second time you do things better ». A full-blown declaration of love from JLo, who also spoke to Ben Affleck People, underlining the big mistake made the first time, namely that of being not very careful with the press: «We were naive and our relationship was a bit trampled. Today we are more adult, intelligent, we have more experience we are in different phases of our life, we have children and we need to be very aware of this. We are prudent because it is a very beautiful moment for all of us ».

The relationship between J.Lo and Ben is “true love”. And it shows, as she explained, that “Some things can be forever, even if they don’t just proceed in a straight line.” The only desire of the singer and actress? “I want my future to be filled with happiness, with my children and my partner. I think everyone just wants to be happy with someone to grow old with, and right now I feel good about that. ‘ The photos taken at the last red carpet as a couple tell of her happiness, and that of her boyfriend, better than a thousand words.