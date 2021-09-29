Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, what a crush!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez more and more in love. After those of the red carpet in Venice and the Met Gala, shots of new effusions come from New York. Passionate kisses, on the streets of Manhattan: like teenagers with their first crush. After all, they have waited almost twenty years to rekindle their love.

The two got engaged in 2002. Then, in January 2004, their farewell. A breakup from which, according to Page Six, “Jennifer was destroyed”. The pop star ever since “has always seen Ben as the one who ran away.”

In reality it seems that it was Lopez who said enough. “She dreamed of children, she wanted to start a family, he didn’t want to give up his bachelor lifestyle. It’s been seventeen years. Lopez (who was previously on the verge of marrying Alex Rodriguez) and Affleck (who said goodbye to Ana de Armas) formalized their returning love with a kiss on Instagram last July. Ben has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner (Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9). J-Lo, on the other hand, shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Ben and Jennifer, according to gossip, are in a hurry: they would be looking for a house in Los Angeles and there is also talk of an upcoming wedding.

