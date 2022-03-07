Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will pause their courtship for months | INSTAGRAM

This past January one of the last outbreaks of the situation world caused the suspension shooting of the film starring Jennifer Lopez, “The Mother”recordings that will be resumed very soon, which is why he already had to go to Spain and when he got there he caused a great emotion to his fans.

According to information shared by the EFE agency, in recent weeks Great Canary has had the visit of celebrities, media and trucks from the production of Netflix that will be recording in settings similar to Havana.

Jennifer will be collaborating on this film with Gael García, Joseph Fuentes, Omari Hartwick, Paul Raci and Lucy Páez, among others.

That’s why it’s Jennifer Lopez’s relationship and Ben Affleck he will have to take a break for a few months, being away for the filming of this new project that he has to carry out, work commitments.

Netizens were a bit worried when they heard the news that they would be separated for a while, some thought it was for another reason, but now that we know it’s for work we understand how committed they are to their career.

Jennifer Lopez will have to be away from her partner, Ben Affleck.



In addition, Affleck surely understands the situation very well, he himself has been through situations like this thanks to film recordings and the arrival of this new installment by his partner surely fills him with joy and pride towards her.

The famous will play a bounty hunter who is trying to escape from outlaws and to protect her daughter with various situations that pursue them, an action-packed plot that will surely delight her followers.

Stay on Show News enjoying bad news about her and other celebrities, the most interesting about the show, entertainment and much more.