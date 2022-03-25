Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with a casual look are captured for a walk with one of the actor’s children

Ben Affleck in the last hours stole the hearts of many of his followers, after a series of photos went viral in which he is seen watching attentively and in love the show offered by Jennifer Lopez during the iHeartRadio gala.

The images of the actor accompanied by his son Samuel and Emme, JLo’s daughter watching the presentation gave a lot to talk about because they once again demonstrated that the romance of celebrities is well received by minors and together they form a beautiful family.

Jennifer Lopez at the iHeartRadio Awards

Photo: Instagram @15minutes.pe

In that sense and hours after the awards, the Bennifers were seen holding hands walking through the streets of Los Angeles, accompanied by little Samuel.

In the photos released by the Daily Mail, you can see that the celebrity couple for this outing chose to wear a casual look. He wore a white t-shirt, blue shirt, jeans and gray shoes; while the “Marry Me” star wore a white crop top in which he exposed his toned midsection, baggy beige pants, and white sneakers; in addition to a pair of dark glasses and her collected hair.

Photo: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together in Los Angeles

Photo: @thehollywoodpipeline

Next to them and hand in hand with Ben, little Samuel walked, the actor’s youngest son with Jennifer Garner. Who wore khaki pants, a green shirt and tennis shoes.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez returned to the scene this week, after it was revealed that they bought a luxurious mansion with an approximate value of 50 million dollars, in an exclusive area of ​​Bel Air, in Los Angeles, where they plan to move with their children.