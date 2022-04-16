Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would buy a luxurious mansion next to Kylie Jenner’s

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue their search for the perfect house, after it transpired that the purchase of the luxurious mansion for more than 55 million dollars that they had supposedly acquired a few weeks ago She fell apart.

The Bennifers who recently announced that they are engaged once again, a year after resuming their relationship, They were seen this Friday visiting a luxurious property, located in the same neighborhood where the famous businesswoman Kylie Jenner lives, 24 years old.

According to information leaked by dailymail, The mansion is valued at approximately $43,750 and would be the perfect space for them to live with Emme and Max, the children of JLo and Marc Anthony; and Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, Ben Affleck’s children with Jennifer Garner.

In the images that circulate on social networks, you can see the couple with a casual look holding hands while they go through every corner of the property in detail.

JLo and Ben visit luxurious property in Los Angeles

Photo: Instagram @thehollywoodpipeline

On this occasion, JLo wore black sportswear, black sunglasses and her hair tied back with a ponytail.

For his part, the 49-year-old actor wore jeans, a white shirt and a blue sweatshirt, a look that he also complemented with sunglasses.

It should be noted that this week, jlo and ben They visited one of the most exclusive properties in Holmby Hills in Los Angeles, which was owned by Aaron Spelling, a famous American television producer.

JLo and Ben search for their perfect house

Photo: Instagram @thehollywoodpipeline

The property has 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms and is listed at $165 million. triple the money the couple would pay a few weeks ago for the Bel Air mansion.