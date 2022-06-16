Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have secretly married

Since Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to Ben Affleck, with whom she reconnected in early 2021, almost two decades after the couple broke off their wedding plans, the media and social networks have been watching the couple’s steps.

Although at the time, the singer did not give details of when the wedding would be, the truth is that her followers expected them to announce the date themselves, however, it was not so.

According to the Spanish magazine Cuore, the couple would have been married on June 11 in a private ceremony, with close friends and family, who had to sign a confidentiality document, including employees of the Ritz-Reynolds hotel in Lake Oconee, Georgia, Where did you marry.

At the moment there are no photos or further details of the wedding, but the media affirms that the neighbors of the hotel would have been the ones to reveal the information.

Ben and Jennifer would have married in front of beautiful natural landscapes in a very simple ceremony, of which the same singer will surely share photos for her fans later.

About the hotel, it is known that it is a “luxury and highly personalized service” resort.

“Guests feel at home in lakeside rooms and suites, eat under a star-filled sky and unwind with southern-inspired spa therapies or a day of fishing,” promises the resort.

A night’s stay in the Club-level executive suite with a king bed, sofa bed and lake view was $2,159 as of June 14, according to the hotel’s website.

It should be remembered that López and Affleck started seeing each other again last year, after the author of hits like “Jenny from the Block” ended her commitment to former Yankees star Alex Rodríguez and the protagonist of “Gone Girl” ended his relationship with the Spanish actress Ana de Armas. (“I want to grow old with him”: JLo talks about his future with Ben Affleck)

The couple, nicknamed “Bennifer”, has been seen on red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, began dating in mid-2002 and became engaged that same year, but postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004, although they have assured that their friendship remained throughout the years. years before they were given a second chance.