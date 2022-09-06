Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s children will remodel their bedrooms in the luxurious Bel Air mansion

The celebrity couple had a dream wedding and will begin their new life at an exclusive location in Los Angeles, California.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were looking for a new home for their new married life, but no properties convinced them, so they decided to live in the singer’s luxurious mansion in one of the exclusive locations in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California .

The $28 million mansion was acquired by Jennifer López in 2016 and has become a home she shares with Ben Affleck and all of his children, including the actor’s.

The house is located on a one hectare plot, has ten bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. cinema room, gym, as well as a huge outdoor swimming pool, a jacuzzi and an area for outdoor barbecues.

It was built in 1936 by architect Paul Revere Williams, known for designing many mansions for celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball and Barbara Stanwyck, among others.

Along with the new married life, the children of the two actors will also live together as one big family, so the artist’s mansion will be renovated and his children will be able to design their rooms to create the feeling that they are in another stage of their lives. .

“They feel good there and the children too. He had past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place. A new renovation and new furnishings, plus an addition and expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate them both, will make them feel like they’re getting a fresh start in their dream home.” a source told Hollywood Life magazine.

JLo and Ben Affleck’s mansion is also close to the home of the actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, which also benefits Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, as they will be able to see their mother without investing as much time. path.

Ben Affleck’s children, the fruit of his relationship with Jennifer Garner, get along very well with twins Emme and Max, children of Jennifer Lopez with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, so the remodeling of the rooms will be a big step for this great famous family

“It really makes a lot of sense because what they need to change can be done on this earth. All the kids custom design their rooms, so it’s also a fun family project. Everyone is excited”explained the source.