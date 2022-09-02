Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s pathetic speech at the wedding









Not everything was rosy at Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding, that of the three Ralph Lauren dresses, and Ben Affleck, a day that almost turns grey. “Everyone was worried about the heat, the details, if the guests would arrive on time, etc., not to mention the thunder and lightning that came almost on cue every day at the exact time of the ceremony, held in Georgia. It was supposed to start that Saturday. oh yeah everyone he gave us a stomach bug and we recovered until the end of the week, that, along with some other unexpected setbacks. But the truth is that I never had a doubt. All week I felt calm and confident that we were in God’s hands…”.

Luckily his fears dissipated and the sky cleared. But the worst was yet to come. “At 6:45 p.m. on August 20, the sun broke free and cast its rays sparkling like little diamonds dancing on the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard. The sky was pale blue and distant clouds of pure white clung to the sky. As the sun set behind the Spanish moss covered oak trees, a warm breeze swept across the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at last, I started down the stairs that would become the corridor that would lead me. to the rest of my life”. The artist remembers those moments fondly and gets emotional when talking about her when she went down the stairs trying not to step on the bottom of her dress, the moment when Mark Cohn he sang for them and the words that Ben dedicated to him. “This is heaven. Right here. We’re on it now,” he told the actor. But as pretty as they are, they’re not new. Turns out he was quoting a line from the movie. live by nightyou, call live at night in Spain. It is, eye, a film written, directed and performed by Affleck, and those words are said in the movie to Sienna Miller. On his wedding day, does Ben tell Jlo a phrase that he wrote for a script? And to top it off, Affleck said the same words at the reception for guests that he did the night before. This is knowing how to recycle. But is love recycled? It seems that in the case of Jlo and Ben, yes.











New photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at their wedding cropper

A beautiful love story, recycled His love story is one of those that seem written by a Hollywood screenwriter who is commissioned to make a romantic film with a happy ending (for now). 20 years ago, they were a magazine couple. Favorites of the press and paparazzi. That wonderful turn-of-the-century romance ended badly. She remade her life several times. She even married Marc Anthony, father of her twin “children.” Ben was a father with Genifer Garner and in a pandemic he had an affair with Ana de Armas. How is it possible that they resumed their relationship 20 years later? Affleck was used to us in 2018-2021 to read very raw and sincere statements in his latest interviews. He recognized his addictions, revealed himself as the culprit of his marriage failure and, and this is the key, he declared that his courtship with Jennifer Lopez had not worked because of machismo and racism. “A lot of people were fucking harsh and cruel to her. I remember hearing very ugly, horrible, sexist and racist things. Also reading garbage that, today, would mean a direct dismissal of the journalist in question, “he assured in the Awards Chatter podcast of The Hollywood Reporter. “Luckily, she has now become a lioness and she respects all the work she has done, celebrates her origins and the role she has played in our industry. As she always should have been. Reaching fifty with such a career and still at the top is worth celebrating. It’s quite a milestone.”







Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding walk

The harassment and demolition of Jennifer López JLo has joined the fashion of recording your own documentary telling your version of the story. As Georgina Rodríguez, David Beckham, Chiara Ferragni, Sergio Ramos have already done… In it, It is relentless and tremendously critical of the treatment received so far in the industry. From complaining about having to share the spotlight and minutes with Shakira in the Superbowl (because a single Latina was not enough to fill 12 minutes of the show), to denouncing malicious headlines that mercilessly criticized her work and her relationship with Ben. “Now, at least, I can show a little who I am. Back then, you only believed everything you read on the front page of a tabloid. A lot of times it wasn’t true, or it was like a third of the truth.”







One of the most romantic images of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck