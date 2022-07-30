Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding: everything we know

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fulfilled their dream of becoming husband and wife with a wedding in Las Vegas a couple of weeks ago. A link that was held in the strictest privacy, since only their children accompanied them. However, the couple plans to celebrate a second ceremony in style, this time with many friends and family.

The specific date of the link is not known, although it will most likely take place in a few weeks. What has transpired is its location: a property that Affleck has in Riceboro, Georgia. The couple has already started to prepare everything and has hired a luxury wedding planner, Colin Cowie. It may not sound familiar to you, but he has made sure that weddings like the one in Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman were perfect. In fact, he worked with JLo herself in the past, and it seems that things went so well that the singer wanted to repeat the experience.

The lovebirds are tight-lipped about their second wedding, but we can get an idea of ​​what it will be like by looking at what Cowie says on his website about the services he and his team offer. They promise to give their customers “from a wedding of epic proportions to a very glamorous backyard wedding”. Knowing JLo, we have no doubt that it will be the first option they choose.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As we imagined, the second wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will not be cheap. According to Cowie himself, whose company has offices in Los Angeles and New York, the price of his services goes from $25,000 to $25 million.

We are already looking forward to knowing the details of this second link: the guests, the decoration, the dress (or dresses) of the bride… At her first wedding in Las Vegas, JLo wore two wedding dresses: a simple design “of a old film” and another with lace, designed with Zuhair Murad. Let’s see what he surprises us with next.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io