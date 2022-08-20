Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Wedding Celebration Kicks Off as Stars Arrive in Georgia: Everything You Need to Know

The second time is the charm! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their marriage – again – with the help of friends and family.

Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, planned a huge affair at the Goodwill hunting Riceboro, Georgia, home of the star. The weekend started well with Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldttransported to a Savannah-area hospital by ambulance on Friday, August 19, according to the Daily mail. She was released later that day and driven home by her son and daughter-in-law.

However, the medical issue was only a brief hiccup in the party’s plans. Celebrities such as Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and others were spotted landing at Savannah, Georgia airport ahead of the event.

The Hustlers The Oscar-winning actress and actress tied the knot in Las Vegas last month after getting engaged for the second time in April. The New York native confirmed the milestone in a July 17 issue of her “On the JLo” newsletter.

” We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patient Selena star wrote at the time, hours later We Weekly confirmed that she and the Argo director had made it official. ” [The wedding was] exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.

Shortly after the low-key ceremony, an insider said We that the duo planned to have a bigger celebration later with a larger group of friends and family. Their choice to flee, the source noted, was a long time coming.

“Jen and Ben have been talking about eloping for months now and it was good for them,” the insider said. We. ” [They] have both had big weddings before, so pageantry isn’t as important to them as it once was.

A few days after their nuptials in Sin City, the couple flew to Paris for a honeymoon, which they enjoyed in part with their children. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with her ex-husband Mark Anthony. Affleck, for his part, shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garnier.

The “Get Right” singer and the Justice League star previously dated from 2002 to 2004 after connecting on the set of their movie Gigli. The couple were due to wed in September 2003, but they canceled the ceremony due to “excessive media attention” and separated four months later.

The duo reconnected in 2021 after Lopez split from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The shades of blue alum and Goodwill hunting The screenwriter made their romance Instagram official in July 2021, making their red carpet debut together two months later at the Venice International Film Festival.

“Ben and Jen [felt] so close to each other very quickly,” a source said exclusively. We in May 2021. “The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other. … They respect and trust each other.