Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé choose the long and plated hairstyle

Si thought that the trend of spring 2021 were hedgehogs in all variations, but for Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé this is the time of the straightened and ultralisci hair. A hairstyle that gives in particular to the very long hair dyed with the Highlights and effect gradients Balayage.

Jennifer Lopez, smooth with blonde curtain fringe

While everyone is talking about the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 17 years after their relationship, she gets distracted on the family album by posting on her Instagram a series of photos with her mother Guadalupe and the two children had by Marc Anthony. Even his hairdresser Chris Appleton, however, is very active on social media, and in the last post he shows a JLo in dazzling form with the new ultra flat hairstyle and increasingly clear in view of the summer.

The 51-year-old star (natural brunette) has long been growing her hair and now from the wavy look she goes directly to the straightened hair with the line in the middle. An apparently simple look with two decisive highlight details: the long curtain fringe and the chestnut tint shaded with blond – increasingly clear – in the strands around the face.

Beyoncé, smooth lightened with dark regrowth

If it is true that a woman must be able to feel beautiful even with natural hair, Beyoncé also knows that it is equally right to be free to change her mind and look. And she too, champion of afro hair, decides for a surprise header.

After many months of extra volume hairstyles, frisé hair and wave styling of all calibers, it passes without a pleat to the smooth hair. Always with the line in the middle and long up to at least the waistline exactly like JLo. But with differences.

For Queen Bey the plated hairstyle of the moment is without fringe and focuses everything on color effects. With the balayage lightening that fade from the blond straw to the hazelnut to the chestnut glacé, darker nuance that stands out in the regrowth of at least 4 centimeters and gives three-dimensionality to the whole.

