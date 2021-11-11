Jennifer Lopez and goodbye to Ben Affleck

After a weekend together in Los Angeles, the couple were photographed just before she took a plane

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged long hugs and tender kisses at the airport before she flew off to work.

After spending a romantic weekend, the two said goodbye and a source close to the couple released a statement.

Before she got on the flight, he hugged and kissed her. A source said of them: “Distance unites them. It’s hard for them to live apart, but they still manage to make the relationship work. By being apart, they enjoy their time together even more ”.

Despite numerous and mutual commitments, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck manage to make their relationship work. He accompanied her to the airport, they exchanged a hug, knowing looks and kisses.

Twenty years away were not enough to keep them away, quite the opposite. Jennifer and ben got back together last winter and nothing seems to be able to separate them anymore.