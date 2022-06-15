Jennifer Lopez and her Netflix documentary make my blood boil for her

Don’t let the headline fool you. I’m not a fan of Jennifer LopezI don’t have her posters illustrating my house nor have I ever seen her at a concert. However, he has managed to transmit something to me that he did not expect. And it is that, for those who do not know or do not follow her career, the actress and singer wants to make it clear that she is a committed artist from head to toe. And I’m not saying it. It is what she herself demonstrates in her documentary available at Netflix from Tuesday June 14. In half-time, JLo draws on honesty to give us intimate (but limited) access to her demanding professional facet and constant personal dedication to give more. Be more. Do more. And, incidentally, to cover a few mouths along the way, planting herself as a Latin standard-bearer and a successful woman in the US.

half-time, which we would translate as ‘half time’ in Spanish, precisely alludes to two key moments in his life. On the one hand, the Super Bowl performance that he performed with Shakira in February 2020 at halftime of the game, and on the other, her 50th birthday. The one who celebrated marking a turning point in his career fulfilling his dream of performing in the famous American football final, while entering the Oscar pools for the first time in his career with Wall Street scammers. It was the great moment of absolute recognition after spending decades stalked by labels. And precisely because of that, he made my blood boil with a particular review of his career.

Jennifer Lopez in Halftime. Credit Netflix © 2022

What labels am I talking about? From the stereotype of a sexy Latina, with a pronounced accent and prominent curves. Of a dancer who doesn’t sing very well. From the body of scandal, the quoted butt and public figure with several relationships in his love history to which to pay more attention than to the person behind all this. To the diva of the stunning video clips and the heap romantic comedies. The actress who was not given roles that would allow Hollywood to take her seriously until just a few years ago. For this reason, and if there was someone who had stayed in time with these labels swarming as a synonym for Jennifer Lopez, this documentary is already in charge of erasing them.

Because with a fresh and dynamic narrative, director Amanda Micheli manages to review JLo’s ups and downs as a public figure, her origins and career, managing to create a fictional balance between the diva and the person, making the human being rise above above all things. And Jennifer lends herself fully to the work, showing herself to the natural, revealing her facet as a demanding boss, giving herself to the maximum in each work commitment without ever losing sight of her work as her mother. Nevertheless, makes it very clear that he would never have come this far if he had not chosen to experience adversity with his own philosophy.

And this is where she made me empathize with her.. During the review of her origins, the documentary reminds us of her rise to international fame thanks to cinema and music, almost at the same time, with rumors and headlines that branded her as demanding as if it were a quality worthy of criticism. As well as many comments in magazines and gossip shows about her love life, even calling her a “serial bride.” A label that would later fall on Taylor Swift as if having a handful of boyfriends or relationships throughout life was something to point out as negative. I personally never saw anyone criticize Warren Beatty when biographer Peter Biskind said that he had had an affair with 12,775 women in his lifetime (something the actor later denied).

“No matter what I achieved, the appetite to cover my personal life overshadowed everything that happened in my career. recalls the actress in the documentary, confessing that this made her lose self-esteem and believe what was said about her. “That she was not a good singer, that she was not a good actress, that she was not good at anything […] I felt like I was in an abusive dysfunctional relationship.” He adds about his relationship with fame in the 90s and the beginning of the new century. And it is then that the documentary captures his words in images with talk-show hosts making jokes that they joked that he couldn’t sing, programs like South Park making fun of his accent, talent and Latin ancestry. His current partner, Ben Affleck, appears in the documentary in this segment – the only time he does so – recalling asking him if all that scrutiny and ridicule didn’t bother him. “She told me ‘I’m Latina. I’m a woman. She was waiting for him. You don’t expect it because you expect to be treated fairly.”

Jokes are shown that portrayed her as the cleaning girl, jokes about her butt in her face and live, and even questions from journalists who questioned her about her buttocks in the middle of an interview. Something that personally, and having interviewed Jennifer in the past and hundreds of Hollywood stars, would never have occurred to me to fall into that area. “It was hard. It’s very hard when people think you’re a joke.” JLo sentence.

Seen consecutively, they are sequences that reveal the stereotypes and sexist criticism that he had to endure, even after having achieved success. And simply for being a Latin woman, with an accent, curves and daring to throw herself fully into different professional fields within the industry. And yes, seen like this, suddenly and in unison, she spreads an unexpected rage. Because if we put into practice empathy and the social awakening of the world, it makes us aware witnesses of the crushing of labels and the damage they can do to self-esteem, whether or not you are famous or Jennifer Lopez.

She herself says that all this led her to consider “repeatedly” leave it all, forcing her to trust herself and learn to turn a deaf ear to the rest of the world. And so, without realizing it, she left her mark, empowering herself and going far.

And in the end, beyond declaring his place in the industry, in half-time it also shows how much he has learned to deal with criticism and adversity. From those early days when his talent wasn’t taken as seriously as it is now, when his body and accent were unscrupulously mocked. Something that now, in the middle of the era woke upof recognition of diversity and equality, would have no place.

In this way, we see her lifting the spirits of those who believed in her and her defeat at the Golden Globes, as well as facing the disappointment of not having achieved her rumored Oscar nomination despite being the most talked about name in the world. academic rumorology that year. JLo does not hide in expressing the disappointment in front of the cameras, but she resorts to it to get something out of it, learning that she does not do her job to win awards, but because she wants to connect with the public, feel what she does and do it with full passion. He even makes us witness the justified anger when he learned that his performance in the Super Bowl was going to be shared with Shakira when, in general, a main artist is usually used for the 12 or 13 minutes that are dedicated to the halftime show. . That the first Latin representation in this show during the presidency of Donald Trump was with two women, she made her feel as if one was not enough for them. She still faced the dilemma and managed to put on a short but unforgettable show, even standing up to the NFL bosses when they wanted to remove the cages from her show. Some cages that, for Jennifer Lopez, represented her political message against Donald Trump’s immigration policy with Mexico.

In short, whether or not you are a fan of Jennifer Lopez. Know her career to the letter or just some of her movies and songs, with half-time manages to validate her place in the world of entertainment, marking a before and after in the image that the world could have of her.

