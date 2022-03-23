Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba wear white pants with different styles

Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba show us that, despite having different styles, they can match the same white pants and wear them each according to your taste.

There are thousands of pants: in different shapes, textures and colors. Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba decided to use two white pants same, combined in completely different ways. We see, we analyze the looks and you choose your favorite styling to be able to clone it.

Jennifer Lopez wore her white pants with a printed blouse. Photo: Tom+Lorenzo.

Jennifer Lopez chose some white pants High-waisted palazzo with a fine black belt, along with a high-necked blouse with long sleeves printed in red. This is an ideal look for those women with a petite figure who want to look taller with pants.

Remember that neutral colors are the ideal shades to make your body look longer and they will work even better if you use them in your lower area with pants, jeans, shorts or skirts. In addition, these pants by adjusting at the waist and then being completely loose, generate that hourglass figure without the need for us to wear something hyper-tight.

Jessica Alba combined her white pants with a classic striped shirt. Photo: Pinterest.

Jessica Alba resolved to use his white pantsvery similar to those of Jennifer Lopez, with a light blue and white pinstripe shirt, with rolled up sleeves, nude platform sandals and a shopper bag. In this case, the actress decided not to wear a belt, since her pants showed her fit in her waist area.

This is one way to wear these white pants for day to day, but you can also use them with transparent blouses, tops or bralettes in black to look more sensual if you have a night out.

Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba they give us ideas to learn how to use the classic white pants. Try them!

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.