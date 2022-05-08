Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony divorced for this powerful reason, addictions?

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

It is no secret to anyone that so much Jennifer Lopez as Marc Anthony they have a long list of love affairs, so it was no surprise that in 2004 they decided to get married, but their love only lasted 10 years.

Although today they are very good friends and have a cordial relationship for the sake of their children, there was a time when the couple gave much to talk about their relationship.

Source link

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Sandra Bullock and the particular clause in her contracts about sex scenes

1 min ago

Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo and United, Papa Ferguson elbows

3 mins ago

Joan Sebastian played it when she was a child; Marisol Castro confesses to having suffered sexual abuse by the singer | News from Mexico

11 mins ago

The reason Megan Fox takes her fiancé’s blood

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button