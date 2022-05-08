Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony divorced for this powerful reason, addictions?

It is no secret to anyone that so much Jennifer Lopez as Marc Anthony they have a long list of love affairs, so it was no surprise that in 2004 they decided to get married, but their love only lasted 10 years.

Although today they are very good friends and have a cordial relationship for the sake of their children, there was a time when the couple gave much to talk about their relationship.

Related news

Eight years have passed since the parents of the twins Emme and Max They decided to end their marriage, and the true reasons for it are finally revealed.

JLo and Marc Anthony love story

It should be noted that on more than one occasion, the couple has made it very clear that from the beginning of their marriage, their coexistence was guided by friendship, respect and admiration.

And it is that the couple gave a lot to talk about in 2004, when from one moment to another they announced their marriage when it was a short time that the two had ended their previous relationships.

The couple still have a nice friendship. Photo: Getty Images

On the salsero’s side, he had only four days since he had formally announced his divorce from Dayanara Torres, while she was less than a year old end Ben Affleck.

However, the couple married in June 2004, so they immediately became one of the most important musical partners in the industry.

It should be noted that for a moment, thousands of media outlets claimed that their relationship was a publicity stunt to boost their careers, but that was closed when they welcomed their children.

And it is that only four years of marriage, JLo and Marc Anthony They welcomed their twins, Emme and Max, in February 2008, immediately setting the example for a happy family.

They remain a good team for the sake of their children. Photo: Getty Images

The reason JLo and Marc Anthony got divorced

Despite the fact that everything seemed to be going well and being one of the most followed and loved couples in the whole world, from one moment to the next they announced their divorce: What happened?

She herself has assured that to date the singer and father of her children remains her best friend and greatest support, but in 2014, Anxiety took over the “Bronx Diva”.

It is important to add that for a moment it was speculated that the couple had ended their relationship due to the singer’s infidelities, not to mention that the singer celebrates too much.

But she herself assures that for one reason or another her marriage was fading, and that she also said that he manipulated her too much. the new york star

However, the relationship between them is quite good. Photo: YouTube

“Nobody knew what he was going through. I had two kids, I was on American Idol at the time, and my single “On the Floor” was number one worldwide, but my relationship was fading and I was terrified,” JLo confessed in an interview.

GBR.