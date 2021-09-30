Jennifer Lopez and Meryl Streep are the most beautiful photo of April

April has really started recently, but a photo is already a candidate to be “the shot of the month”. Because it tells about beauty, art, commitment, friendship. All female.

Look at it: it portrays two great women of the show. Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez. The first is the actress who imposed a new model of femininity on Hollywood. Thoughtful and committed. And still, at 72, she is increasingly on sets, to dispel the ingrained belief that the world of cinema no longer has big roles for actresses over 40. Just think that in recent years Meryl has given us overwhelming interpretations in films such as “Florence” with Hugh Grant, “The Post” by Steven Spielberg, (2017), “Mamma Mia! Here we go again”, “Panama Papers” by Steven Soderbergh, “Little Women” by Greta Gerwig, “The Prom” and “Let Them All Talk “, by Steven Soderbergh.

The second is the volcanic Jenifer Lopez. Actress and singer, proud of her Latin origins, a true example for many girls today: because making your dream come true is possible, if you are fully committed to yourself.

Beautiful phrase reported by Meryl Streep together with the photo: “Be the composer of your own destiny”, that is, be yourself the composer of your own destiny. And both Meryl and Jennifer certainly were.

For now Jennifer is busy on the set of her new movie, “Shotgun Wedding”, in the Dominican Republic, as you can see from these beautiful shots. Lenny Kravitz is also involved in the film.

(photo Getty Images)