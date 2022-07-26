Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities who sold the rights to their newborns

ANgelina Jolie agreed to give photos of her newborn daughter. The sum was huge. Photo: Instagram – Instagram

When a celebrity’s baby is born, everyone wants to see who he looks like and what he looks like, what is not always known is that there are publications that pay juicy sums to have the first photo. Here are the babies whose first images cost a real fortune.

THE EXPENSIVE TWINS OF JENNIFER LÓPEZ

14 years ago when Emme and Max, the twins of Jennifer Lopez and her then-husband Marc Anthony, were born, the whole world wanted to know if they were exact or if they were just as different as their parents. For 6 million dollars, the music stars accepted that People magazine had them on its cover. Until now they are the most expensive of which there is news.

IMPORTANT DISCOUNT BY ANGELINA JOLIE

16 years ago when little Shiloh came into the world in the home that at that time was made up of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, she did so in the midst of bodyguards, nannies and trusted people to prevent any image of the baby from leaking to the media. . The reason? The couple had asked for ten million dollars to reveal the scoop on their daughter. No publication paid that sum. Ultimately, the image cost $4.1 million. It is said that this sum was donated to charitable causes and for the Hello USA publication, it was an excellent investment, since it managed to sell 2.2 million copies. In March 2007 the couple would receive an additional 2 million to pose for the first photographs with Pax Thien, the third adopted son they had.

You may also be interested: Eccentric, expensive and extravagant, so are the gifts of celebrities to their children

TOM CRUISE’S EXPENSIVE BABY IMAGE

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes made close to $3 million 16 years ago when they revealed their little girl Suri in the first story of her life. In it, the chosen publication dedicated 22 pages to the arrival of the little girl and to a photographic study with the first images of her. The girl who continues to live among millions recently received an unusual gift. A dollhouse of 24 thousand dollars of dolls that he was given and that consists of heating, light and electricity, The little girl lives with her mother in a 3.3 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles.

THE MOST ECONOMIC

In February 2008, the first photographs of little Max Liron, Christina Aguilera’s firstborn, cost People magazine $2 million. That same year Jessica Alba’s first child entered the list of expensive babies for publications. Little Honor cost OK magazine $1.5 million.

Millionaire payments for images of newborns of celebrities have not been recorded for a long time. The fault lies with social networks and parents who fall into the temptation of posting photos with their children and immediately the publications lose interest in pay, since it is no longer a first. The famous themselves harm the possible business.

Here more news that are trending