Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities who stole glances on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez.

Photo: Sthanlee B. Lookout/Grosby Group

One of the public’s most beloved awards, the MTV Movie & TV Awardswere performed yesterday from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, where a shower of stars drenched the red carpet.

As expected, many of the celebrities gave something to talk about during their parade for the encarpetado, some for its elegance, sensuality, audacity and others for their extravagancelike American drag queen Kornbread and host and network content creator Ryan Mitchell.

Jennifer Lopez received the Generation Award, which celebrates actors whose diverse contributions in both film and TV have made them established figures. Plus, he stole spotlights with his low-cut leather outfit.

Here are some of the highlights of the night.

Jennifer Lopez

Vanessa Hudgens

Olivia Rodrigo

Bosch

symone

Kerri Colby

Chris Evans

sydney sweeney

Paris Hilton

Lana Condor

Chelsea Lazkani

sophia carson


























