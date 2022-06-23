Jennifer López and Shakira: the disputes they had for the Super Bowl show – Cinema and Tv – Culture

New York singer Jennifer Lopez recently premiered her documentary called ‘Halftime’. Although many fans hailed the release of this footage, several viewers sparked a controversy, because the artist revealed several of the conflicts she had with her Colombian colleague Shakira when she worked with her.

On June 14, ‘Halftime’ hit the small screen through the Netflix streaming platform. This production narrates the trajectory of López in the music industry and her multifaceted career.

According to the official synopsis, the footage recounts how the vocalist’s life has been “under the pressure of the spotlight”, referring to the difficulties that the world of fame, theater and music has implied for her.

Additionally, the documentary emphasizes the artist’s preparation for her halftime performance at the 2020 Super Bowl, the final game of the National Football League -the most prestigious American football championship in the United States-.

As for this, the singer showed behind-the-scenes details before the show, which, even after two years, continues to cause thousands of emotions in her fans and is remembered as one of her most iconic concerts throughout her career. race.

For this presentation, López took the stage with Shakira from Barranquilla and, although many viewers stressed that it had been a great show, the documentary revealed that not everything was ‘honey on flakes’.

The disagreement between the singers

According to the New Yorker in the footage, it was very difficult to agree with her colleague for many of the jobs they had to do before the concert.

‘Jlo’ proposed to Shakira that during the presentation they discuss the problem of the strong policies against Latin American immigrants in the United States, by then President Donald Trump. To do this, the vocalist suggested that they should sing “Born in the USA” together, a song performed by Bruce Springsteen, whose lyrics refer to this theme.

The woman from Barranquilla refused to make this interpretation, arguing that she was not born in the United States and did not have North American nationality.. Given this, López said that “everyone likes to sing that song, and when the United States is at its best, everyone wants to come here.”

However, the artists could not agree, so it was one of the conflicts that most truncated the presentation of the show. As a solution, the daughter of ‘JLo’ went up on stage to perform this single with her, while Shakira accompanied them playing drums.

The scene that sparked the controversy

On the other hand, the New Yorker showed that this had not been the only discussion she had with her colleague, as she maintained that having worked with her “was the worst idea in the world.”

In a scene in which López speaks with the musical director Kim Burse, the singer referred to the discussions she had with the Barranquillera due to the time they had to be on stage.

“We have six minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we have five left, “explained López, referring to the fact that Shakira intended to take more than she should in the presentation.

“We have to have our moment. It’s not going to be a fucking dance revue. This is the worst idea in the world for two people to perform at the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world”, expressed the vocalist.

‘Jlo’ said that the Barranquillera focused the show a lot on her dances and that a good concert required much more than that. However, she also stated that It was nothing personal, but the fact that they were both international artists of a large size made the work very difficult.

