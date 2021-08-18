Jennifer Lopez and the Botox accusations: “Don’t call me a liar”

“My biggest beauty secret is that I try to be nice to others and support womenThe star told People in response to critics saying her skincare routine includes aesthetic medicine treatments.

Jennifer was accused by an Instagram user of using “tons of Botox”, but the 51-year-old star with a 30-year-old look wanted to clarify her position to People so as not to leave room for false inferences.

«I don’t judge anyone. If anyone wants to use fillers and botox, that’s fine! But I don’t want people to lie about me and say ‘Oh, he wants us to believe his products work, ”said JLo who launched his eponymous skincare line on January 1, 2021.

“I’m just saying what I do and it works! Please don’t call me a liar. I don’t have to lie about anything. I’ve been very honest all my life. If I had, I would have said, ‘Yes, you’re right’ but I don’t want anyone to say, ‘Stop lying, do this and that’ if that’s not true at all, ”added Jennifer Lopez. “I felt I had to set the record straight, but in a loving way. One of my biggest beauty secrets is that I try to be kind to others and support other women. I think it’s important to do it rather than trying to drag others down. ‘